[NFA] The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has been discovered at Lake Piru near Los Angeles , the Ventura County Sheriff said on Monday.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

California’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.

LAUSD and San Diego schools are going online for fall 2020. Will other districts' reopening plans defy Trump and do the same?

The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as..

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday.

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.

Naya Rivera saved her son Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death.

Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing Wednesday, while her young son was found...

Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to...

Naya Rivera‘s body has sadly been found on Monday (July 13) after search efforts were underway at...