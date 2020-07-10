Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Naya Rivera saved her son
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:20Published
'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
California State in the western United States
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:36Published
California returns to limits on indoor gatheringsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as..
USATODAY.com
Lake Piru Lake in California
Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities SayMs. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:27Published
Body found in California lake during search for Naya RiveraThe body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..
WorldNews
Los Angeles City in California
L.A., San Diego schools will start online this fall - a growing trend against what Trump wantsLAUSD and San Diego schools are going online for fall 2020. Will other districts' reopening plans defy Trump and do the same?
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The FallCalifornia’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources