Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera

Body found in CA identified as Glee star Rivera

[NFA] The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has been discovered at Lake Piru near Los Angeles, the Ventura County Sheriff said on Monday.

Gavino Garay has more.

Naya Rivera saved her son [Video]

Naya Rivera saved her son

Naya Rivera used her energy to save her son before her death.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:20Published
'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss [Video]

'Glee' Cast Suffers Another Tragic Loss

As massively popular as it was, the cast of 'Glee' has had more than its fair share of heartbreak. The Fox musical-comedy-drama series ran from 2009 to 2015. Monday, the body of cast member Naya Rivera was found after a six-day search. Rivera disappeared while boating with her young son. The discovery of her body fell on the seventh anniversary of the death of cast member Cory Monteith, who died of an accidental overdose.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33 [Video]

Tragedy Strikes 'Glee' Cast Once More: Naya Rivera Found Dead At 33

Naya Rivera shot to stardom playing Santana Lopez on the hit series 'Glee.' CNN reports her body was found on Monday, following a six-day search. Rivera went missing during a boat ride with her 4-year-old son. She was 33. She had rented a pontoon boat for the afternoon, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Her body was found Monday, which also marked the seventh anniversary of the death of her "Glee" co-star, Cory Monteith.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station registered a high of 128 degrees Fahrenheit, or 52.8 degrees Celsius. That’s a degree shy of the all-time hottest reliable temperature ever recorded on Earth. Which, incidentally, was recorded in Death Valley in 2013. The record heat isn't just in Death Valley. Closer to the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff [Video]

Body of 'Glee' actress Rivera found in CA lake: Sheriff

A body recovered from a lake in California is that of missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told a news conference on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:36Published

California returns to limits on indoor gatherings

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom has extended the closure of bars and indoor dining statewide and has ordered gyms, churches and hair salons closed in most places as..
USATODAY.com

Body of Naya Rivera Found at California Lake, Authorities Say

 Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New [Video]

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New

A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:27Published

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera

 The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..
WorldNews

L.A., San Diego schools will start online this fall - a growing trend against what Trump wants

 LAUSD and San Diego schools are going online for fall 2020. Will other districts' reopening plans defy Trump and do the same?
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall

 California’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

