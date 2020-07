Bruins release schedule as players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

DETAILS TONIGHT.BOB: IT ALL STARTS MONDAY WHENTHE BRUINS WILL BEGIN TRAININGCAMP AT WARRIOR ICE ARENA INBRIGHTON.TWO WEEKS LATER THEY’LL BE INTORONTO FOR A FEW REMAININGPRACTICES, AND A COUPLE OFEXHIBITION GAMES YET TO BEANNOUNCED, AND THEN THE RE-STARTBEGINS.THE BRUINS HAVE THREE ROUNDROBIN GAMES AGAINST THE FLYERS,LIGHTNING, AND CAPITALS.THE RESULTS OF THOSE GAMES WILLDETERMINE THE SEEDING FOR THESTANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS.SO, EVEN THOUGH THE BRUINS ARETHE TOP TEAM IN THE EASTERNCONFERENCE, THEY’RE NOTGUARANTEED THE NUMBER ONE SEED.THESE THREE GAMES ALL PLAYED INTORONTO WILL DECIDE PLAYOFFSEEDING 1 THROUGH 4.THE RE-START GETS GOING FOR THEBRUINS ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 2AGAINST THE FLYERS.

The NHL's Board of Governors and members of the NHL Players’ Association ratified a return-to-play plan that has play resuming August 1.