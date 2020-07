Rabies found in bats in Clark County Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 7 minutes ago Rabies found in bats in Clark County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE STATE DEPARTMENT OFAGRICULTURE MADE THEANNOUNCEMENT THIS MORNING.THE N-D-A SAYS IT FOUND SEVENPOSITIVE CASES IN CLARK ANDWASHOE COUNTIES.BAT ACTIVITY TENDS TO PEAKBETWEEN MAY AND OCTOBERTHROUGHOUT NEVADA.THE STATE'S ANIMAL DISEASE LABSAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO CONTACTTHEM...OR ANIMAL CONTROL...IFYOU COME IN CONTACT WITH ANYBATS..DEAD OR ALIVE.INVEST-VRIGHT NOW...METRO POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING







You Might Like



Tweets about this FJPence RT @KTNV: The @NVAgriculture Animal Disease Laboratory says it has confirmed seven positive #rabies cases in #bats in Clark and Washoe coun… 1 hour ago USA🇺🇸 RT @FOX5Vegas: 7 rabies cases were found in Nevada bats in Clark and Washoe counties https://t.co/Y0d1Vn56gR 6 hours ago ELLE RT @8NewsNow: #BREAKING: @NVAgriculture lab has confirmed 7 positive rabies cases in bats in Nevada's two largest counties. If you or your… 7 hours ago havasha reed RT @News3LV: Nevada researchers have confirmed seven positive cases of rabies in bats that were tested recently. https://t.co/H0fqUciNet 8 hours ago FOX5 Las Vegas 7 rabies cases were found in Nevada bats in Clark and Washoe counties https://t.co/Y0d1Vn56gR 8 hours ago