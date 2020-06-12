Global  
 

Study: Immunity To COVID-19 May Only Last A Few Months
British researchers say that after people are infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19, their natural immunity to it could decline within months.

According to CNN, a new paper suggests that antibody responses may start to decline 20 to 30 days after COVID-19 symptoms appear.

However, the paper has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Antibodies are the proteins the body makes to fight infection.

The findings may have implications for the development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Any vaccine will either need to generate stronger and longer-lasting protection against the virus, or it may need to be given regularly.

As of Monday, the World Health Organization said there are 23 COVID-19 candidate vaccines in clinical evaluation globally.

