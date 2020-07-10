Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

Global  
 

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera.

The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com.

"The depth of the water (where she was found) is between 35 and 60 feet deep... there’s heavy brush and trees on the lake bed there... We’ve been in direct contact with this family the entire time." Ventura County Sheriff's Department There was no life jacket on the body found and an autopsy will be performed.

On July 8th, Naya Rivera and her 4-year-old son rented a pontoon boat at the Lake Piru dock.

He was found alone and asleep later by an employee looking for the overdue boat.

The search for Rivera began that afternoon and became a recovery mission on Thursday.

