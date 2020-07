According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire has burned 150 acres.

A brush fire in Wenatchee, Washington forced level one and level two evacuations on Monday.

β€œThe Wenatchee Police Department went through the area and advised people of the fire in the area and a couple homes did evacuate,” said Kay McKellar, public information officer.