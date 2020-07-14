MHSAA meets Tuesday to determine fate of high school sports

And high schools are trying to figure out what to do about football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The naitonal governing body for community college football -- the n-j-c-a-a -- announced today it would move football to the spring because of the coronavirus.

However, mississippi community colleges may decide to go independent and play in the fall anyway, and that would explain why their representative abstained from voting on the n-j-c-a-a decision to move to the spring.

Those colleges could announce a final decision about football tonight.

Meanwhile, the mississippi high school activities association is meeting tomorrow down in jackson to determine the fate of the football season.

From what i've heard there are three options on the table, no change, starting the season in september, and moving the season to spring.

I spoke with tupelo head coach ty hardin about the possibility of moving it to the spring and he definitely had some reservations.

We want to play a football season, duh, everybody does, i think you're only issue is if you move it to spring, is how do you have several sports going at the same time and also, what do you do for the following fall, you know, putting that on your body in the spring time and turning around and playing in the fall, that's just up in the air, it's just you know there's really not a good answer well, hopefully the mhsaa will have an answer tomorrow.

We will see if the njcaa decision has any impact on what that answer may be.

