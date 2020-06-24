Global  
 

Biloxi Police Department launches new program
Criminals beware, if you plan on breaking the law your chance of getting caught on camera and quickly is on the rise.

Something that- may help reduce traffic - congestion in that area.- - criminals beware - if you plan- on breaking the law, your - chance of getting caught on - camera, and quickly, is on the- rise.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - how the biloxi police - department is using the latest- technology to nab crooks-and- how you can help.

- - criminals are always coming up- with new ways to break laws, an- police are always hot on- the trail, coming up with new - ways to catch them.

- if you live or own a business i- biloxi, you can help solve- crimes and put offenders where- they belong-behind- bars, thanks to a new program - just launched by biloxi police.- lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "the biloxi police- department has been partnering- with fusus, which is a company- that brings together- support platforms for real time- crime centers, virtual real tim- - - - crime centers.

The public facin- side of that is called fusus- registry, which provides a- mechanism - for private property owners to- list their surveillance cameras- on site and make- them available for public safet- use.

For example, if we have a- crime in an area, - where we see on a pin map, whic- would be a location of a camera- - - - we can reach out to that- homeowner or property owner and- request a copy of that video.

W- don't see - that live video.

It's not - streaming into our system."

Not only will signing up with - the program help catch- criminals, it can help law- enforcement help capture- - - - violators more quickly.

- lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "it's a valu - - - added service.

It allows the- police department to get more - information in- less time.

In many cases, - officers have to go out and - canvass neighborhoods and - businesses, looking for - potential video evidence for- crime in the area.

This - technology allows us to look at- a map and identity key- locations, pinpoint key - locations - and go straight to the source."

Toni miles, news 25: "registran registration and video files- provided will be- kept confidential and only used- in the event of a criminal- investigation, and- signing up is easy."

Lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "if you go t the - biloxi website biloxi.ms.us, an- look at the tile at the bottom,- you are - looking for the fusus registry.- that will bring you to the- biloxi police department, and - you - follow the register camera link- that will bring you to the fusu- registry.cam log in - site.

Simply create an account.- it's very intuitive.

Pin map-yo- select where your - cameras are at, and you select- the level of you want released- to the biloxi police- department, and that's it."

In biloxi, toni miles, news 25.-




