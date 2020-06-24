Biloxi Police Department launches new program

Criminals beware, if you plan on breaking the law your chance of getting caught on camera and quickly is on the rise.

Something that- may help reduce traffic - congestion in that area.- - criminals beware - if you plan- on breaking the law, your - chance of getting caught on - camera, and quickly, is on the- rise.

- news 25's toni miles shows us - how the biloxi police - department is using the latest- technology to nab crooks-and- how you can help.

- - criminals are always coming up- with new ways to break laws, an- police are always hot on- the trail, coming up with new - ways to catch them.

- if you live or own a business i- biloxi, you can help solve- crimes and put offenders where- they belong-behind- bars, thanks to a new program - just launched by biloxi police.- lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "the biloxi police- department has been partnering- with fusus, which is a company- that brings together- support platforms for real time- crime centers, virtual real tim- - - - crime centers.

The public facin- side of that is called fusus- registry, which provides a- mechanism - for private property owners to- list their surveillance cameras- on site and make- them available for public safet- use.

For example, if we have a- crime in an area, - where we see on a pin map, whic- would be a location of a camera- - - - we can reach out to that- homeowner or property owner and- request a copy of that video.

W- don't see - that live video.

It's not - streaming into our system."

Not only will signing up with - the program help catch- criminals, it can help law- enforcement help capture- - - - violators more quickly.

- lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "it's a valu - - - added service.

It allows the- police department to get more - information in- less time.

In many cases, - officers have to go out and - canvass neighborhoods and - businesses, looking for - potential video evidence for- crime in the area.

This - technology allows us to look at- a map and identity key- locations, pinpoint key - locations - and go straight to the source."

Toni miles, news 25: "registran registration and video files- provided will be- kept confidential and only used- in the event of a criminal- investigation, and- signing up is easy."

Lt.

Louis moran, biloxi police- department's criminal - intelligence unit: "if you go t the - biloxi website biloxi.ms.us, an- look at the tile at the bottom,- you are - looking for the fusus registry.- that will bring you to the- biloxi police department, and - you - follow the register camera link- that will bring you to the fusu- registry.cam log in - site.

Simply create an account.- it's very intuitive.

Pin map-yo- select where your - cameras are at, and you select- the level of you want released- to the biloxi police- department, and that's it."

In biloxi, toni miles, news 25.-