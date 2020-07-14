Rogue Retreat speaks out after homeless man killed in stabbing

An 18-year-old is in police custody following the incident over the weekend.

A local homeless shelter is speaking out after the recent death of a homeless man.

The 48-year-old man was stabbed behind the albertsons shopping center on ross lane.

Rogue retreat spends most of its days working to serve the homeless, now more than ever it is seeing more of the homeless asking for help.

Most people at rogue retreat spend every day making sure that the homeless are getting care.

Volunteers at rogue retreat are saddened to hear about this mans death.

It upsets me so bad because, people are just like, its just a homeless person.

No it's not just a homeless person.

It's someone who has a family somewhere or friends that love then.

Just because they we're homeless it doesn't mean they should be forgotten.

Volunteers like joyce encourage people to get out and speak with the homeless.

Rogue retrendry services available six days a week.

Police say they have the suspect from this weekend's stabbing in custody.

18-year-old ethan gutierrez was arrested on saturday after m-p-d found a 48-year-old homeless man suffering from several stab wounds.

The man was found in a field behind the albertson's on ross lane, early saturday morning.

The man died at the scene and his name has yet to be released.

Gutierrez