Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s
Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus

Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus

The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Patriot League cancels fall sports due to coronavirus, is waiting on winter sports

Patriot League joins the Ivy League in canceling fall sports. Army and Navy are exempt. The league...
