Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus
The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Patriot League cancels fall collegiate sports season (sports segment))The Patriot League of collegiate sports announced Monday that competitive sports would be canceled for the fall season.
Patriot League cancels fall sportsThe Patriot League, which include Colgate University, has canceled competitive sports for the fall season.