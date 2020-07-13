Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports Due To Coronavirus The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 0

