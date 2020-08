LaMalfa says it should not be a, quote, "One size fits all approach."

Northern California Congressman Doug LaMalfa, (R) California, spoke with Action News Now Anchor Debbie Cobb this evening about Governorr Newsom's latest business rollback in the wake of new Covid 19 cases.

California congressman doug la malfa joins us to talk about the new restrictions..

1) congressman la-malfa..

What is your reaction to the governor backtracking on reopening businesses?

2) is governor newsome making the right move?

3) what other options does the state have?

4) how do you weigh the virus versus the impact it's having on people in other ways..

Such as mental health, economic health?

5) where do you see us going from here?