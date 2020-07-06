Redding research center searching for coronavirus vaccine volunteers

County.

New at 5 -- a local research center is about to start a trial run of a potential coronavirus vaccine... ana torrea is live in redding, ana -- are they still looking for volunteers to try it out?

Yes, right now paradigm clinical research is still looking for volunteers.

The vaccines being tested come from bio- tech company moderna and pharmaceutical company "pfizer" (fye-zer) they're looking for people 18 to 55 years old.

But people over 55 can still participate in the trial.

Doctor jamshid saleh (sah-lay)-- the principal investigator of this trial-- says: they are looking for people at high risk of exposure: such as health care or grocery workers.

And the vaccine trial is expected to last about 2 years.

It's a pretty scary deal out there right now, you never know what you're going to run into or has it or who doesnt so whatever trials they have i would be a hundred percent for it because i would do anything right now to help mankind, and it's very important that we do our part// we cant keep on going like this doctor saleh (sah-lay) tells me: they are looking for about 700 volunteers to be part of this trial.

They plan to begin the trial sometime at the end of next month.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

Anyone who wants to sign up and become a volunteer: can head on over to our action news now website, click on news and then news links.

Northern california communities to our east are seeing cases climb...