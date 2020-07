Lenovo Flex 5G review: 5G in a laptop, if you can find a signal

Lenovo's Flex 5G is equipped with Qualcomm's 8cx processor, a mobile chip with 5G connectivity.

The 8cx is theoretically capable of great performance, but we found the Flex 5G painfully slow.

It's also an ARM processor, meaning it has limited compatibility with many programs, some of our favorite benchmarks wouldn't even run.

The bright spots are excellent battery life, a good keyboard, and that 5G antenna, though we were never actually able to find a 5G signal.