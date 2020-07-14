Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why COVID-19 is hitting us now -- and how to prepare for the next outbreak | Alanna Shaikh
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 16:19s - Published
Why COVID-19 is hitting us now -- and how to prepare for the next outbreak | Alanna Shaikh

Why COVID-19 is hitting us now -- and how to prepare for the next outbreak | Alanna Shaikh

Where did the new coronavirus originate, how did it spread so fast -- and what's next?

Sharing insights from the outbreak, global health expert and TED Fellow Alanna Shaikh traces the spread of COVID-19, discusses why travel restrictions aren't effective and highlights the medical changes needed worldwide to prepare for the next pandemic.

"We need to make sure that every country in the world has the capacity to identify new diseases and treat them," she says.

(Recorded March 5, 2020.

Update: the CDC is now calling for everyone to wear face coverings in public.)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ausd797

Austin Davis RT @ZacLonyo3281: Odds of a COVID test being accurate are about the same as me hitting a homerun on the 17th hole 4 minutes ago

cipherstorm

CS Threat Intel Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19: A notorious ransomware gang has bee… https://t.co/tYr3BUsQ4X 8 minutes ago

shah_sheikh

Shah Sheikh Hospitals impacted after hackers target ventilator manufacture during Covid-19: A notorious ransomware gang has bee… https://t.co/6fou2RBbre 8 minutes ago

EquityDiversity

UNT Division of Institutional Equity & Diversity RT @UNT_BFN: The virus is hitting communities of color in Texas especially hard. Latinx Texans are a startling 49% of COVID-19 fatalities;… 11 minutes ago

John3142

John 3:16 @JohnPre72768305 @JodySnrSktr @gary_d_carter @ivey_ivey1 @SkyNews They will sell their own mothers for a trade deal… https://t.co/yJLHpIiEzF 12 minutes ago

kristenobacter

Kristen DeAngelis, PhD 🌎🌳🌈 @EmmalieDropkin Oh no Emmalie! We just got our Covid negative tests so I’m hitting the grocery store BIG TIME tomor… https://t.co/5XBpylLpcV 13 minutes ago

niteowl41

Ray Beck @CNBCnow August jobs report is going to be a horror show. Unemployment ended and full effects of new COVID surge h… https://t.co/8nZAuCEr9h 13 minutes ago

the_panda23_

🐼Josh🐼 RT @bgdadyspnkbtm: Covid be hitting different when it’s that bitches sugar daddy. 15 minutes ago