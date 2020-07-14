Why COVID-19 is hitting us now -- and how to prepare for the next outbreak | Alanna Shaikh

Where did the new coronavirus originate, how did it spread so fast -- and what's next?

Sharing insights from the outbreak, global health expert and TED Fellow Alanna Shaikh traces the spread of COVID-19, discusses why travel restrictions aren't effective and highlights the medical changes needed worldwide to prepare for the next pandemic.

"We need to make sure that every country in the world has the capacity to identify new diseases and treat them," she says.

(Recorded March 5, 2020.

Update: the CDC is now calling for everyone to wear face coverings in public.)