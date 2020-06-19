WBA celebrates area senior baseball and softball players

|
Blue jays... staying on the diamonds...for the first and only time during their senior seasons, local baseball and softball players heard the words play ball tonight...the world baseball academy and the ash centre hosting 104 senior athletes from 20 different schools spread throughout northeast indiana for a senior night celebration...giving them one last chance to wear their high school jersey and have a senior night they missed out on after the coronavirus canceled the spring sports season..
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources