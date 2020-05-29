Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Photographed Not Wearing Mask On Flight, Temporarily Removed It To Drink Coffee Spokesperson Says
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Photographed Not Wearing Mask On Flight, Temporarily Removed It To Drink Coffee Spokesperson Says

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Photographed Not Wearing Mask On Flight, Temporarily Removed It To Drink Coffee Spokesperson Says

The photo shows Sen.

Cruz looking at his phone he's holding in his right hand, while holding a cup of coffee in his left hand.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Senators Push For Continued Federal Funding Of Testing Sites In Texas [Video]

Texas Senators Push For Continued Federal Funding Of Testing Sites In Texas

Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are urging the Trump administration to continue federal funding of community-based testing sites in Texas as funding is expected to end next week.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
Senator Ted Cruz Challenges Ron Perlman In Behalf Of Jim Jordan [Video]

Senator Ted Cruz Challenges Ron Perlman In Behalf Of Jim Jordan

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz challenged actor Ron Perlman to a wrestling match with Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. According to Business Insider, Cruz did this because Perlman called Jordan ugly. It first began..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Senator Ted Cruz Speaks Out Against Arrest Of A CNN Crew During Protests In Minnesota [Video]

Senator Ted Cruz Speaks Out Against Arrest Of A CNN Crew During Protests In Minnesota

Texas Senator Ted Cruz spoke out against the arrest of a CNN crew during protests over the death of George Floyd. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:44Published