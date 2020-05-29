Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Photographed Not Wearing Mask On Flight, Temporarily Removed It To Drink Coffee Spokesperson Says
The photo shows Sen.
Cruz looking at his phone he's holding in his right hand, while holding a cup of coffee in his left hand.
