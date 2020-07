The body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.

Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials say

Ryan Dorsey is by his son Josey‘s side after his ex-wife Naya Rivera went missing while spending an...

Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after going missing while swimming in Lake Piru in California on...

Jane Lynch has posted a tribute message to Naya Rivera amid news that a body has been found at Lake...