5 People Shot In Brooklyn, Hours After 1-Year-Old Gunned Down
Police are investigating the drive-by shootings of five individuals on Monday night in Canarsie.
The violence follows the killing of a 1-year-old who was sitting in his stroller at a barbecue late Sunday night in Bed-Stuy.
CBS2's Ali Bauman reports
Community Devastated Over 1-Year-Old Boy's DeathA 1-year-old boy was shot to death in his stroller while friends and family had a cookout outside a Brooklyn playground. CBS2's John Dias has the details.
1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In BrooklynA 1-year-old boy was shot to death overnight near a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's John Dias has the latest on the gun violence in New York City.
