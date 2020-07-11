Global  
 

5 People Shot In Brooklyn, Hours After 1-Year-Old Gunned Down
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Police are investigating the drive-by shootings of five individuals on Monday night in Canarsie.

The violence follows the killing of a 1-year-old who was sitting in his stroller at a barbecue late Sunday night in Bed-Stuy.

CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

