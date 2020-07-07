UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge.

Onboard the bus were at least 12 high school students.

Rescuers of around 100 firefighters and more than a dozen divers managed to find 37 people in the water, 16 of which were taken to hospital with injuries.

However, 21 of them were dead, including the bus driver; a 52-year-old man surnamed Zhang who had been driving the same route for the past 23 years.

In an update posted to Chinese social media site Weibo, Zhang's home was to be demolished and on the morning of the incident, Zhang attempted to stop its destruction.

Despite having the leasing rights to the property, the residence was set to be torn down as part of a redevelopment campaign.

Zhang initially agreed to take around $10,367 as compensation for his 40-square meter home, but then argued that it should not be destroyed until he was granted a new property.

Zhang, who had yet to claim the compensation money, applied to rent another government-owned property at a below-market rate but was unsuccessful.

He called the government hotline, however, his efforts amounted to nothing and his home was demolished that day The police report claims that Zhang bought alcohol and poured it into his drinking bottle.

Before starting his shift, he called his partner to vent his fury, expressing his 'cynicism' and 'disillusionment' with life.

When letting people on the bus, he drank from his bottle.

Investigators found ethanol in his blood, indicating that he had been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The Police have concluded that 52-year-old Zhang had deliberately driven into the reservoir as a way of taking revenge upon society for the destruction of his home.

