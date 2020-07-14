Pandemic Positive: A decline in air pollution

We're taking a closer look at the benefits to your health and planet.

Air pollution is declining during the pandemic.

Mason city. The University of Minnesota School of Public Health is finding that air pollution is declining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Minnesota found that nitrogen dioxide

a chemical compound that can cause respiratory issues

This is mostly attributed to people driving less ?

because of working from home and limited domestic travel.

Rick Morris of the Sierra Club tells me this is a great time to not only make personal choices to walk

bike, and take the bus, but to also push for cleaner energy legislation to benefit the entire community.

Xxx this is one thing that can really unite all minnesotans, is hey we all want cleaner air for our health, our kids health, for grandma and grandpa's who become more medically fragile as time goes on.

The person leading the study notes that the decreased air pollution and any of the health benefits may not last long

if government policies are relaxed.

In late March

the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would temporarily stop enforcing air pollution regulations because of the pandemic.

Live in Rochester, Annalise Johnson