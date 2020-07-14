Lawrence teachers push back on reopening

But one of surveys sent out last month showed that 68 percent of parents are "concerned" or "very concerned" about their children returning to the classroom.

District leaders with Lawrence Public Schools said the plans for students in the fall is a work in progress.

THE NEW CASES HAVESOME WORRIED ABOUTKIDS RETURNING TO THECLASSROOM.TODAY -- TEACHERSPROTESTED IN LAWRENCEAHEAD OF THEIR SCHOOLBOARD MEETING.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ JOINS US LIVE.ANDRES.THE MEETING IS STILLHAPPENING--DISTRICT LEADERS SAYSTHEIR PLANS ARE AWORK-IN-PROGRESS.BUT ONE OF THE SURVEYSTHEY DID LAST MONTHSHOW THAT 68 PERCENTOF PARENTS ARE"CONCERNED" OR "VERYCONCERNED" ABOUTHAVING THEIR KIDSRETURNING TO ACLASSROOM.THE CONVERSATION OFWHAT CLASSES WILL LOOKLIKE NEXT MONTH ISHEATING UP IN LAWRENCEMiranda Haley/Art teacher/There are good things withgoing back.

But it just thehealth risks just outweigheverything.Megan Welch Phillips/Specialeducation teacher/You know, there's no level ofacceptable risk.SPECIAL ED TEACHERMEGAN WELCH PHILLIPS ISONE OF ABOUT 50 OR SOSTAFF, PARENTS ANDSTUDENTS WHO CAME TODISTRICT HEADQUARTERSTO GREET SCHOOL BOARDMEMBERS AHEAD OF THEIRMEETING MONDAYEVENING.Megan Welch Phillips/Specialeducation teacher/We don't need For me to pingpong back and forth betweenthe classroom and ourhouses.

We can wait until it'ssafe.

And we can make surethat we're learning until it'ssafe.IT'S WHAT THE BOARDTRIED TO TACKLE INSIDE...REVIEWING THESE 36SLIDES CONTAININGINFORMATION FROM APLANNING TASK FORCE.Anna Stubblefield/DeputySuperintendent, Lawrence PublicSchools/and in no way do we want tocreate an environment whereit's pitting teachers versusparents that kind of thing sowe're in constantcommunication with the healthdepartmentKim Jennings/Counselor, LangstonHughes Elementary/kids are thinking i want to goback to school, they'repicturing what they knew.That's not what they're goingback to//Kim Jennings/Counselor, LangstonHughes Elementary/It just seems like a hugegamble to take with our kidswith our kids.NOW THIS DISTRICT LIKESO MANY OTHERS IN THESTATE WILL ADJUST THEIRPLANS TO REFLECT WHATGOV.

KELLY ANNOUNCESON WEDNESDAY.LIVE IN LAWRENCE.ANDRES GUTIERREZ.

41ACTION NEW