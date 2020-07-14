NJCAA announces adjustment to 2020-21 athetic seasons affecting Herkimer, MVCC teams

The NJCAA announced that a majority of their close-contact fall sports will be played in the spring, with winter sports delayed until January.

Athletic association announced changes to its sports schedule for the upcoming academic year - with most sports being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The n-j-c-a-a said that its close- contact fall sports including football - men's and women's soccer and court volleyball will instead be played in the spring semester.

This will affect the soccer teams from herkimer college and m-v-c-c locally.

Some sports such as cross country and women's tennis will still compete in the fall.

In addition - winter sports - such as men's and women's basketball - wrestling and swimming-and-diving will begin in january.

For local schools - there is some solace now in knowing that while it may be delayed - fall sports are still part of the plan for this academic year.

Donald dutcher: it's definitely challenging.

I think today's announcement with the njcaa at least gives us a little bit of guidance and a path where we can move forward with our athletic programs. i think the hardest part that we all face is just the uncertainty and the level that we are all in, ok what are we going to do?

So i think it was a tough call to do that because our best interest is always the student athletes.

I feel bad for student athletes not having a fall season but in the big scope of things we still want them to come to campus, we still want them to stay part of us so that way we can play in the spring dutcher said that schools have until july 27 to let the n- j-c-a-a know individually if they still plan to have their non close- contact sports teams compete in the fall.

For more information on the n-j-c-a-a's announcement - visit wktv.com.

Washington, dc's football team is changing its