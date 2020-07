OC School Board Votes To Allow In-Person Classes This Fall With No Masks Or Physical Distancing Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:54s - Published 3 minutes ago OC School Board Votes To Allow In-Person Classes This Fall With No Masks Or Physical Distancing The Orange County Board of Education voted 4-1 to allow schools to reopen next month with in-person instruction. Students and teachers can choose to attend classes without masks and no social distancing required. Protesters clashed outside a board meeting on Monday. Stacey Butler reports. 0

