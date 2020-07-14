Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Two men killed by electric current at Lake Pleasant
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Two men killed by electric current at Lake Pleasant
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:45s - Published
2 minutes ago
Two men were killed by an electric current at Lake Pleasant over the weekend.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
National Football League
New York City
California
Naya Rivera
Kelly Preston
John Travolta
Beijing
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Russell Westbrook
Chance The Rapper
Bryshere Gray
Naya Rivera Found
Ford Bronco
Commutation
WORTH WATCHING
Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar
Kelly Preston, Wife of John Travolta, Dies Aged 57
Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown
Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say