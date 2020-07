Opening bell: Equity indices trade lower, HDFC twins dip

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on July 14 due to weak global cues amid persistent concerns over the record number of new coronavirus cases worldwide.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was down by 262 points or 0.71 per cent at 36,432 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 81 points or 0.75 per cent at 10,721.Except for Nifty pharma and IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 2.1 per cent, private bank by 2 per cent, financial service by 1.7 per cent and metal by 1.4 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) plunged 6.4 per cent after research house Citi downgrade it to sell from neutral with a target at Rs 34 per share.

Both HDFC and HDFC Bank slipped by 3.3 per cent and 2 per cent respectively after the latter conducted a probe into allegations of improper lending practices in its vehicle-financing operation.