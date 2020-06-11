Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Dead bodies of two patients belonging to two different communities were swapped at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 06. Daughter of the deceased said, "We received a call from AIIMS, and the staff member told us that by mistake they have given someone else's body to us. My mother's body was still in the hospital. The body which we received belonged to a Muslim family." The body of the Muslim woman was cremated following Hindu customs.
Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
People in Kathmandu on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's interference in the political matters of Nepal. Demonstrators from the civic society held placards protesting against Hou's increased meeting with ruling politicos of the Himalayan Nation. As rift inside Nepal's ruling party, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), intensified the Chinese Ambassador has been holding meetings with leaders of the ruling party as well as the President Bidya Bhandari. On Sunday, Hou met the senior leader of the NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal as well as President Bhandari and discussed various issues pertaining to the rift inside the party. She also met another NCP senior leader, Jhalnath Khanal, on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues. The meeting of Central Standing Committee of the ruling party has deferred till Wednesday 11 am with the potential of being postponed further as the duo chair- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahalare yet to agree to a point for a solution to the ongoing problem.
The fear of locusts has grown wider in the country. The swarm of locusts attacked in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Locals are scared after locusts attacked in huge number and they started beating utensils to fear the locusts.
After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror."
The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacted on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on which he is offering financial assistance to miginalise people in India. Giving a befitting reply, Srivastava said that India's stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan. "Pakistan would do well to recall that they have a debt problem which covers 90% of their GDP. As far as India goes, our stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan", he said. Recently, Imran Khan took to his Twitter handle and said, "Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India."
Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised started doing the rounds of social media after the COVID-19 spread its legs in film fraternity with Amitabh Bachchan and his son testing positive for the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." He further said that India has increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. PM Modi said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'."