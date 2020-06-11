Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority.

The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest.

They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad.

Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hinduism Hinduism Religion and way of life

Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19

 A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling..
IndiaTimes
Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS [Video]

Bodies of 2 COVID patients swapped at AIIMS

Dead bodies of two patients belonging to two different communities were swapped at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 06. Daughter of the deceased said, "We received a call from AIIMS, and the staff member told us that by mistake they have given someone else's body to us. My mother's body was still in the hospital. The body which we received belonged to a Muslim family." The body of the Muslim woman was cremated following Hindu customs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published
Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month [Video]

Devotees flock to Delhi's Bankhandi Mahadev Temple on 1st Monday of 'Sawan' month

Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:05Published

Islamabad Islamabad Capital of Pakistan

India to decide soon on seeking review of Jadhav’s sentencing

 India is expected to take a decision in the next few days on whether or not to seek a review, as asked by Islamabad, of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav’s..
IndiaTimes

Pakistan restores bank accounts of Mumbai terror attack accused Hafiz Saeed

 Islamabad: Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his..
WorldNews

Uncertainty clouds Afghan talks

 WITH the US presidential election barely four months away, top American officials have been engaged in another round of shuttle diplomacy to get intra-Afghan..
WorldNews

PIA to resume regular UAE flights from Thursday

 Islamabad, July 9 (IANS) The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume regular flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Thursday, but the..
WorldNews

Kathmandu Kathmandu Capital of Nepal

Nepal bans all Indian news channels except Doordarshan

 Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the..
WorldNews
Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention [Video]

Protest held in front of Chinese Embassy in Nepal against Envoy's political intervention

People in Kathmandu on Tuesday demonstrated in front of the Chinese Embassy to protest against Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi's interference in the political matters of Nepal. Demonstrators from the civic society held placards protesting against Hou's increased meeting with ruling politicos of the Himalayan Nation. As rift inside Nepal's ruling party, Nepal Communist Party (NCP), intensified the Chinese Ambassador has been holding meetings with leaders of the ruling party as well as the President Bidya Bhandari. On Sunday, Hou met the senior leader of the NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal as well as President Bhandari and discussed various issues pertaining to the rift inside the party. She also met another NCP senior leader, Jhalnath Khanal, on Tuesday morning and discussed various issues. The meeting of Central Standing Committee of the ruling party has deferred till Wednesday 11 am with the potential of being postponed further as the duo chair- Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahalare yet to agree to a point for a solution to the ongoing problem.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Swarm of locusts attacks Nepal's Kathmandu [Video]

Swarm of locusts attacks Nepal's Kathmandu

The fear of locusts has grown wider in the country. The swarm of locusts attacked in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Locals are scared after locusts attacked in huge number and they started beating utensils to fear the locusts.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Nepal Nepal Country in South Asia

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram [Video]

'Oli is insane': Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM's bizarre claims on Lord Ram

After Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that the birthplace of Lord Ram is in Nepal and the revered god was Nepali, priests in Ayodhya lashed out at the Nepal PM for his bizarre claims. While speaking to ANI, the member of Ram Temple Trust, Mahant Dinendra Das said, "Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya near Sarayu River. It is a popular belief that he belongs to Ayodhya. In politics a person can say anything." The president of Rama Dal Trust, Kalki Ram Das Maharaj, said, "I condemn his comment. They used to be a Hindu Rashtra (nation) but now they are working on the behalf of China and Pakistan." Meanwhile, another priest Mahant Paramhans Acharya said, "Oli is not Nepali, he is not aware of his country's history. He is betraying Nepal. China had captured over two dozen Nepali villages and to conceal that he is using Lord Ram's name." "Lord Ram belongs to the whole universe. He was born here in Ayodhya. Oli is betraying his people and people of Nepal should protest against him otherwise they have to face the ill fate. Oli is insane," Acharya added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published

Nepal PM Oli declares 'Lord Ram is Nepali'; BJP debunks claim, Congress says he lost 'mental balance'

 Speaking during a programme at his official residence, Nepal PM Oli said Lord Ram is Nepali, not Indian.
DNA

Imran Khan Imran Khan incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan; former professional cricketer

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly [Video]

Pakistan PM calls Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' in National Assembly

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on June 25, in the National Assembly, referred to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr. Imran Khan said, "America came inside Pakistan and killed and martyred Osama Bin Laden. After which all the countries cursed us. Pakistan has faced humiliation for many years in war on terror."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published
Our stimulus package equals Pak's GDP: India on Imran Khan's 'offer' to help [Video]

Our stimulus package equals Pak's GDP: India on Imran Khan's 'offer' to help

The Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reacted on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement on which he is offering financial assistance to miginalise people in India. Giving a befitting reply, Srivastava said that India's stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan. "Pakistan would do well to recall that they have a debt problem which covers 90% of their GDP. As far as India goes, our stimulus package is as large as the GDP of Pakistan", he said. Recently, Imran Khan took to his Twitter handle and said, "Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help and share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach and transparency, with India."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Krishna Krishna Major deity in Hinduism

Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine' [Video]

Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised started doing the rounds of social media after the COVID-19 spread its legs in film fraternity with Amitabh Bachchan and his son testing positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh [Video]

Age of expansionism is over: PM Modi in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 03 during his visit to Leh said that age of expansionism is over and the present time is for development. He said, "Age of expansionism is over and it is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back." He further said that India has increased expenditure on development on infrastructure in the border area by three times. PM Modi said, "We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan allows resumption of Afghan exports to India through Wagah

 “At the special request of the government of Afghanistan and to facilitate Afghanistan’s transit trade, Pakistan has decided to resume Afghan exports through..
IndiaTimes

India faces joint Pak-China threat in Indian Ocean

 The collusive China-Pakistan threat along the land borders is slowly but surely extending to the maritime domain as well. Even as China steps up its naval forays..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShahZai87290548

Shah-Zain Baloch @IndiaToday @arifaajakia @loveenatandon Rented dogs ... China phukks india in Himalayas and Hindus are protesting i… https://t.co/enOjFynh4p 1 day ago

Aditya79654415

🇮🇳🇮🇳Sanatan Aditya🇮🇳🇮🇳 @SwarajyaMag If India will do like this 👉All over the muslim world protest outside Indian Embassy 👉Protest Everywhe… https://t.co/s8i0wz16yt 1 week ago