Hindus protest outside Pak Embassy in Kathmandu over temple construction in Islamabad

Members of Hindu Civic Society staged a protest in front of Pakistan Embassy in Nepal's capital Kathmandu against atrocities over Hindu minority.

The protestors held placards during the demonstration and also burnt effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the protest.

They demanded construction of Krishna temple in Islamabad.

Temple's construction halted after its boundary wall was demolished.