After backing India on Ladakh, Trump govt slams Beijing over South China Sea

Donald Trump’s govt has toughened its stand on another issue concerning China.

US called Beijing's extensive claims to South China Sea 'completely unlawful'.

China is engaged in maritime territory disputes with many countries in the region.

Days earlier, the Trump govt had backed India over face-off with China in Ladakh.

US minister Pompeo had referred to China's various disputes on that occasion.

