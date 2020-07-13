Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found
The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.
Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya RiveraKevin McHale has admitted he is convinced the late Cory Monteith guided the searchers looking for the body of their late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera.
Sheriff: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered From California LakeThe "Glee" actress was just 33 years old.
Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials sayThe body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.