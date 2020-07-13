Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found

Naya Rivera confirmed de*d after body is found

The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Glee actor Naya Rivera's body found, days after going missing

Naya Rivera, known for her character of Santana Lopez passed away at the age of 33. According to...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •NewsyBelfast TelegraphBillboard.com


Tamera Mowry Announces Departure From 'The Real'

The TV personality has taken to her Instagram account to share with her followers that she's leaving...
AceShowbiz - Published

Jane Lynch Posts Tribute Message to Naya Rivera After Body Found at Lake Piru

Jane Lynch has posted a tribute message to Naya Rivera amid news that a body has been found at Lake...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comBelfast TelegraphBillboard.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera [Video]

Kevin McHale thinks Cory Monteith helped find Naya Rivera

Kevin McHale has admitted he is convinced the late Cory Monteith guided the searchers looking for the body of their late 'Glee' star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:27Published
Sheriff: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered From California Lake [Video]

Sheriff: Naya Rivera's Body Recovered From California Lake

The "Glee" actress was just 33 years old.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:41Published
Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials say [Video]

Naya Rivera likely saved her son before she drowned in Lake Piru, officials say

The body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:36Published