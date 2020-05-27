Chance the Rapper supports Kanye West running for president

Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery



Joe Biden is running for President. Currently, he is leading Donald Trump in the polls. The Washington Post believes that Joe Biden's economic plan would slow down growth. Biden has threatened to take a very progressive tax code and make it even more progressive. Nearly all of the increased tax burden falling on the top 2% of taxpayers. Financial analysts believe that’s a problem for a couple of big reasons.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970