Chance the Rapper supports Kanye West running for president
Duration: 01:03s - Published
On Monday morning, Chance retweeted West's new song, "Donda," saying, "And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden.

Smfh".

Chance the Rapper Supports Kanye West for President, Starts Trending on Twitter

Chance the Rapper is throwing his support behind Kanye West as the next President of the United...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNews


Chance the Rapper is catching major blowback for defending Kanye's 2020 'campaign'

Chance the Rapper publicly and repeatedly tweeted his support for Kanye West's presidential bid on...
Mashable - Published

Chance The Rapper Gets Wrecked For Suggesting He’d Support Kanye West Over Biden: He’s ‘Too Smart To Be That Stupid’

Chance The Rapper Gets Wrecked For Suggesting He’d Support Kanye West Over Biden: He’s ‘Too Smart To Be That Stupid’ Chance the Rapper took to Twitter Monday morning to attack presumptive democratic nominee Joe Biden...
Mediaite - Published


