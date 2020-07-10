Global  
 

It’s 2020 & trans model Valentina Sampaio is getting hate for Sports Illustrated
It’s 2020 & trans model Valentina Sampaio is getting hate for Sports Illustrated

The responses to Sports Illustrated choosing Valentina Sampaio as their first transgender model prove transphobia is still rife.

