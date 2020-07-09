Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
43 seconds ago
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
"She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save...
IndiaTimes - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • Indian Express
Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead at the age of 33 after her body was discovered in Lake Piru, five...
Just Jared - Published
12 hours ago
An eyewitness has revealed that they saw Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey get on their...
Just Jared - Published
5 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources