Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lake
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.

"She must have mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save...
Naya Rivera has been confirmed dead at the age of 33 after her body was discovered in Lake Piru, five...
An eyewitness has revealed that they saw Naya Rivera and her four-year-old son Josey get on their...
The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week.

Nearly a week since her disappearance, Holyywood actor Naya Rivera's body has been recovered by the police. The Glee actor was untraceabe since Wednesday afternoon in Lake Piru where she went swimming..

The body of missing actress Naya Rivera was found floating in Lake Piru on Monday morning, days after she went missing during a boating trip with her young son, Ventura County officials said.

