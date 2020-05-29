Global  
 

Eustice on masks: People and business need time to prepare
Eustice on masks: People and business need time to prepare

Eustice on masks: People and business need time to prepare

Environment secretary George Eustice says delaying the compulsory wearing of face coverings in shops until 24th July will allow people and businesses more time to prepare.

Report by Browna.

