Eustice on masks: People and business need time to prepare

Environment Secretary George Eustice has said 'we're making the right steps to recover' as UK GDP fell by 19.1% during the three months to May. Report by Browna.
Environment Secretary George Eustice has acknowledged that people have had a "tough lockdown" but has urged that they "exercise common sense" when visiting public places such as beaches. Report by Patelr.
Environment Secretary George Eustice says that during July, the government would like to "tentatively allow pubs and restaurants to reopen" in a socially distant way. Report by Patelr.
Environment Secretary George Eustice discusses the UK's furlough scheme amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ministers have said they will extend the furlough scheme until the end of October, but employers will soon be expected to start making a contribution. Mr Eustice says this is a "necessary step" to help encourage people to get back to work. Report by Patelr.
Johnny Depp arrives for day six of his libel action against News Group Newspapers as the case continues at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Report by Browna.