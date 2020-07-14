Global  
 

Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefunden
Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefunden

Naya Rivera wurde tot aufgefunden

Der leblose Körper der ehemaligen 'Glee'-Darstellerin wurde nun im Lake Piru in Kalifornien entdeckt.

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say [Video]

Glee star Naya Rivera 'saved son' before drowning, police say

US police say Naya River "boosted son into boat" before she drowned at a California lake.

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera [Video]

Sheriff 'Confident' Body Found At Lake Piru That Of Missing 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera

The body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was recovered from Lake Piru Monday after she went missing during a boating trip with her son last week.

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death [Video]

Police Confirm Naya Rivera’s Body Found After Drowning Death

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the drowning death of Naya Rivera. The Glee actresses body has been recovered from Lake Piru, reports Elle.com. "The depth of the water (where..

