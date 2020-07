J.Lo And A-Rod Join Black Lives Matter Protest



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday. According to CNN, the famous couple walked with protesters as part of a Black Lives Matter march. J Lo posted on Instagram; "We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world". Rodriguez took to Instagram and shared; "Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight". Nationwide protests have been taking place around the country for over two weeks.

