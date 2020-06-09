Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4 things to help make mask-wearing easier on your kids
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:33s - Published
4 things to help make mask-wearing easier on your kids

4 things to help make mask-wearing easier on your kids

Many parents are wondering how they are going to get their child to keep a face mask on all day.

However, teachers, parents, and family therapists say there are easy steps you can take today to help make that transition easier.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

3 things new parents should consider before going back to work | Emily Oster [Video]

3 things new parents should consider before going back to work | Emily Oster

Should you go back to work after having kids? It's an emotional decision, but weighing three factors can make it easier, says author and economist Emily Oster.

Credit: TED     Duration: 05:10Published