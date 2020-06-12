National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

|
Downing Street Street in London, England
Labour demands release of Priti Patel bullying report, amid claims of 'political interference'Senior civil servant is refusing to exonerate the home secretary as Downing Street is demanding, it is alleged
Independent
Culture Secretary: Work out to help out
Long-delayed report into Russian influence on UK politics could soon be cleared for publicationDowning Street has approved list of nominees for membership of Westminster committee which scrutinises work of security and intelligence agencies
Independent
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street
Huawei Chinese technology company
UK 'right to stand up to China' on Huawei accessThe chairman of the Commons defence committee accuses Beijing of "taking advantage" of the West.
BBC News
Boris Johnson news – live: PM warned of new 'Cold War' with China, as government set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G networkFollow all the latest developments
Independent
Government set to ban Huawei from 5G network in U-turn amid Tory rebellionBoris Johnson to make final decision at meeting of National Security Council
Independent
Huawei Wants a Meeting with Boris JohnsonHuawei has requested a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the whole 5G situation and try to work something out. The UK has been grappling for..
WorldNews
United States National Security Council U.S. federal executive national security and intelligence forum
U.S. to sidestep arms pact to sell armed drones
Dominic Raab British Conservative politician
Dominic Raab announces UK's first sanctions for human rights abuse
Raab introduces sanctions against human right abusers
UK to blacklist Saudis involved in Khashoggi murder in new sanctions on regimeSaudi officials linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will be included in a new tougher sanctions regime which will be announced today by the UK..
WorldNews
Oliver Dowden British accountant and politician
Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed
Culture Secretary announces further lockdown easing for sports and the arts
Outdoor concerts and plays can restart on Saturday under social distancing rulesOutdoor theatre, opera, music and dance events are to be permitted with socially-distanced audiences in England from 11 July, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has..
Independent
Dominic Cummings British political strategist for Boris Johnson
Dominic Cummings must face parliament questioning if he plays role in UK defence policy, senior MP saysBoris Johnson's chief aide planning tour of most secret armed forces bases
Independent
Boris Johnson orders quarter of a million pounds 'compensation' to top civil servant after mysterious resignationSir Mark Sedwill is stepping down from his role amid rumours that he has been forced out by Dominic Cummings
Independent
Boris Johnson under pressure to say whether Dominic Cummings has requested access to top-secret military sitesEvidence of turf war with defence chiefs over chief aide's bid to tour highly-classified bases - as he seeks to 'radically shake up the military'
Independent
Metropolitan Police urged to investigate Dominic Cummings alleged coronavirus lockdown breachesFormer chief prosecutor 'concerned police have not received all relevant information'
Independent
Facebook American online social networking service
Eustice: We’re making the right steps to recover
Eustice on masks: People and business need time to prepare
Depp arrives for day six of libel case
ISIS-linked facebook accounts continue to evade detection: ReportThe Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), which carried out the study, tracked 288 Facebook accounts linked to a particular ISIS network over three months...
WorldNews
