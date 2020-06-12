Global  
 

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street
National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

National Security Council meeting held at Downing Street

Dominic Raab, Dominic Cummings and Oliver Dowden gathered at Downing Street for a National Security Council meeting ahead of an expected decision on the block of Chinese tech giant Huawei from having any role in setting up the UK’s 5G telecoms network.

