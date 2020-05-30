Friendly humpback whale calf plays with swimmers while mum watches from a distance

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:44s - Published
A young humpback whale calf plays with a group of swimmers in the South Pacific Ocean, Tonga.

The clip, filmed on September 20, shows the whale swimming closely to the group of divers before inspecting them and playing along with them while its mum watches on from a distance.

Amateur underwater photographer, David Edgar, told Newsflare: "This young humpback whale was only a few months old and was extremely curious about the people in the water.

His mother (in the background) was happy to let the young calf play with us for over half an hour."

