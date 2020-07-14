Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur

|
High command was compelled to take decision: CM Gehlot on removal of Sachin Pilot from deputy CM post
Watch: Congress MLAs exercise in Jaipur hotel amid political turmoil
Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief"Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes
Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bioCongress politician Sachin Pilot changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday, moments after he was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state..
IndiaTimes
Seeking self respect, say three MLAs from Pilot campThree Rajasthan Congress MLAs -- Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat from the Sachin Pilot camp, issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying..
IndiaTimes
Truth can be rattled, not defeated: Sachin PilotSoon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He also changed his..
IndiaTimes
'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinetPilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.
DNA
