Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Governor Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as cabinet ministers.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been removed from the post amid the political turmoil in the state.

102 MLAs of Congress party at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting unanimously demanded removal of Pilot from the party.

High command was compelled to take decision: CM Gehlot on removal of Sachin Pilot from deputy CM post [Video]

High command was compelled to take decision: CM Gehlot on removal of Sachin Pilot from deputy CM post

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 reacted on the removal of Sachin Pilot from the deputy chief minister post. He said that the high command was compelled to take the decision because since a long time BJP was conspiring and resorting to horse-trading. "We knew it was a big conspiracy, now some of our friends went astray because of it and went to Delhi", he added. He further said that there is nothing in Sachin Pilot's hands. "It is the BJP which is running the show. BJP has arranged that resort and they are managing everything. The same team which worked in Madhya Pradesh is at work here".

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: Congress MLAs exercise in Jaipur hotel amid political turmoil [Video]

Watch: Congress MLAs exercise in Jaipur hotel amid political turmoil

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla and Congress MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali and Gopal Meena were seen doing physical exercise at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur on July 14. State Ministers and Congress MLAs who are lodged at hotel had attended the Congress Legislative Party meeting at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence on July 13 amid the political turmoil in the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan deputy CM, PCC chief

 "Sachin Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena have been removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and ministerial posts respectively. Sachin Pilot has..
IndiaTimes

Sachin Pilot changes Twitter bio

 Congress politician Sachin Pilot changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday, moments after he was sacked from the post of Rajasthan deputy chief minister and state..
IndiaTimes

Seeking self respect, say three MLAs from Pilot camp

 Three Rajasthan Congress MLAs -- Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Deepender Shekhawat from the Sachin Pilot camp, issued a joint statement on Tuesday saying..
IndiaTimes

Truth can be rattled, not defeated: Sachin Pilot

 Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot said "truth can be rattled, not defeated". He also changed his..
IndiaTimes

'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinet

 Pilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.
DNA

