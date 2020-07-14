Rajasthan political crisis: CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

Governor Mishra has accepted CM Ashok Gehlot's proposal to remove Sachin Pilot as Deputy CM, and Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena as cabinet ministers.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been removed from the post amid the political turmoil in the state.

102 MLAs of Congress party at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting unanimously demanded removal of Pilot from the party.