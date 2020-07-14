mcconnell visits hospitals

campaign plus saying thanks

The situation.

Republican u.s. senate majority leader mitch mcconnell was in eastern kentucky today.

Thanks front-line healthcare workers &amp; focus ... mcconnell visited three hospitals... baptist health corbin, st.

Joseph london and rockcastle regional hospital, the kentucky senator..

Thanked front-line healthcare workers... and talked about the impact of the $12 billion dollars cares act in the region.

Senator mcconnell introduced and led passage of the cares act, the biggest rescue package in history.

With it, kentucky healthcare providers are receiving more than $1.2 billion dollars in federal money.

