Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'There's light at the end of the tunnel': Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published
'There's light at the end of the tunnel': Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio

'There's light at the end of the tunnel': Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio

Jimmy Fallon says there's "light at the end of the tunnel" as he returned to the 'Tonight Show' studio for the first time in almost four months.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Fallon Jimmy Fallon American talk show host, and comedian

Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation [Video]

Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation

On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel made a surprise announcement: he's taking the summer off. Kimmel said: 'I've been doing this job for almost 18 years' and he needed a break." He said he and his family were fine but he wanted to spend some time with them. The Daily Mail reports that Kimmel wore blackface in The Man Show from 1999-2004 as NBA's Karl Malone. Jimmy Fallon wore blackface in a skit pretending to be Chris Rock in 2000. Fallon has apologized for the stunt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
'Queer Eye' Co-Hosts Talk Current Cultural & Political Climate on 'Tonight Show' | THR News [Video]

'Queer Eye' Co-Hosts Talk Current Cultural & Political Climate on 'Tonight Show' | THR News

Jimmy Fallon welcomed 'Queer Eye' co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown to 'The Tonight Show' on Tuesday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:58Published
Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News

The 'Tonight Show' host apologized once again and examined his own failings in light of an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that resurfaced last week.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio [Video]

Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio

Jimmy Fallon says there's "light at the end of the tunnel" as he returned to the 'Tonight Show' studio for the first time in almost four months.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles for Jimmy Fallon's voicemail [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda freestyles for Jimmy Fallon's voicemail

When Jimmy Fallon misses your call, Lin-Manuel tells you to leave a message

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:59Published
The new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept Interior Design in the studio [Video]

The new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept Interior Design in the studio

With its dimensions, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept also takes its position in the upper third of the compact class. Its road space requirements qualify the electric SUV as an agile all-rounder...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:22Published