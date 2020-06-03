'There's light at the end of the tunnel': Jimmy Fallon returns to The Tonight Show studio

Jimmy Fallon says there's "light at the end of the tunnel" as he returned to the 'Tonight Show' studio for the first time in almost four months.

Jimmy Fallon Addresses Blackface Controversy With Don Lemon, NAACP President Derrick Johnson | THR News The 'Tonight Show' host apologized once again and examined his own failings in light of an old 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that resurfaced last week.

'Queer Eye' Co-Hosts Talk Current Cultural & Political Climate on 'Tonight Show' | THR News Jimmy Fallon welcomed 'Queer Eye' co-hosts Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown to 'The Tonight Show' on Tuesday.

Blackface Scandal Forces Kimmel To Take Vacation On Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel made a surprise announcement: he's taking the summer off. Kimmel said: 'I've been doing this job for almost 18 years' and he needed a break." He said he and his family were fine but he wanted to spend some time with them. The Daily Mail reports that Kimmel wore blackface in The Man Show from 1999-2004 as NBA's Karl Malone. Jimmy Fallon wore blackface in a skit pretending to be Chris Rock in 2000. Fallon has apologized for the stunt.