Watch: Gehlot camp MLAs exercise in Jaipur; Abhishek Singhvi’s message to Sachin Pilot Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:29s - Published 6 minutes ago Watch: Gehlot camp MLAs exercise in Jaipur; Abhishek Singhvi’s message to Sachin Pilot Gehlot camp MLAs were seen exercising at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister BD Kalla was spotted working out. Cong MLAs Ramnarain Meena, Hakam Ali & Gopal Meena also joined. Yesterday, Gehlot's camp released videos from Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Congress rebel Sachin Pilot's office released videos from a hotel in Manesar. Pilot skipped the Congress legislature party meeting in Jaipur on July 13. Watch the video for more. 0

