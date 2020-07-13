Global  
 

Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about?
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:30s
Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about?
Bastille Day: What are the July 14 celebrations all about?
Bastille Day Bastille Day French national day

France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

 France is recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. Ambulance drivers, supermarket..
WorldNews

Bastille Day: France honours health workers amid pandemic

 There will be no parade and the audience will be socially distanced amid the ongoing pandemic.
BBC News

French Health Care Workers Given A Raise, Honored On Bastille Day

Nurses and healthcare workers will get about $208 a month more in their paychecks. The annual...
NPR

Bastille Day to be celebrated online

The French National Day celebrations on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the storming of the...
Hindu


France hold scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

France hold scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid coronavirus pandemic

France on Tuesday (July 14) held a scaled-down Bastille Day parade amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The celebrations were dedicated to those who fought against COVID-19.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:25