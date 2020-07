Buffalo clothing brand raising money for community initiatives

A NEW NAME HAS NOTBEEN PICKED OUT YET.MEANTIME --THE OWNER OF ALOCAL CLOTHINGCOMPANY,IS ALSO PLAYING AROLE IN THE FIGHTFOR SOCIAL EQUALITY.MATTI ROUSECLOTHING COMPANYIS MAKING SHIRTSTHAT WILL SUPPORTTHE BLACK LIVESMATTER MOVEMENT.NEW THIS MORNING --7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER REBECCATHORNBURG SHOWSUS HOW THE IDEACAME ABOUT --AND HOW YOU CANHELP OUT.LEATHER BAGS,TSHIRTSSWEATSHIRTS ANDMORE.FASHION DESIGNERSTEVO JOHNSONCREATED HIS MATTIROUSE CLOTHINGBRANDFROM HIS KITCHENROOM TABLE MORETHAN 20 YEARS AGO.SOT"I LIKE TO GIVE HIGHFASHION APPEAL AT AGREAT AFFORDABLECOST."HE DESIGNS CLOTHESFOR CELEBRITIES LIKEMARY J BLIGE.

HISWORK IS ALSO SEENON THE BETNETWORK.

- BUT HISROADS ALWAYS LEADHIM BACK TOBUFFALO.SOT"WHEN THINKING OFTHE NAME WEWANTED IT TO BESIMPLE, CLEAN,CLASSY"AFTER BEING VERYINVOLVED THERECENT BLACK LIVESMATTER PROTESTS INTHE QUEEN CITY-- HECREATED THESE T-SHIRTS:SOT"WE PUMP 716 ISBASICALLY FOR US BYUS, GIVING BACK TOACTHE COMMUNITY."AT 28-DOLLARS EACH,JOHNSON SAYS THEPROCEEDS FROM THESALES AND THEGOFUNDME HE SET UPWILL BE PUT TOWARDCOMMUNITYINITIATIVES AND INTOAN ACCOUNT TO BUYFOOD AND WATER FORPROTESTERS.SOT"WE ALL CAN DOBETTER, IT STARTSWITH US EACH ANDEVERY INDIVIDUALPERSON, WE CAN ALLDO BETTER."JOHNSON ISN'T USINGHIS CRAFT TOINFLUENCE CHANGE.HEIS ORGANIZING ACEASE FIRE RALLY ONAUGUST 1ST INMARTIN LUTHER KINGPARK TO BRINGPEOPLE TOGETHER TOSTOP THE GUNVIOLENCE IN THE CITY.