Good morning, Cincinnati! I'm sure I don't need to remind you today is National French Fry Day. Look,...



Related videos from verified sources It's National French Fry Day



How do you like to eat French Fries? Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:17 Published 18 hours ago Something Good: National French Fry Day



Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David are excited to celebrate National French Fry Day! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:05 Published 20 hours ago National French Fry day – who has the best fries?



It's National French Fry Day and we talked with Mojo in the Morning about who has the best fries. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:48 Published 1 day ago