Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
