Kate Middleton Admits Prince Louis Has Struggled With This One Specific Thing During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Kate Middleton admitted that Prince Louis may be too young to understand social distancing guidelines because he “wants to cuddle everything” during a special appearance on BBC Breakfast.
Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
