Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods

Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods

The Spice Girls reunited with Victoria Beckham last week to enjoy a post-lockdown walk in the woods.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Spice Girls Spice Girls British girl group

Spice Girls hit Wannabe's 25th anniversary to be celebrated with documentary [Video]

Spice Girls hit Wannabe's 25th anniversary to be celebrated with documentary

The landmark 25th anniversary of the first Spice Girls single Wannabe which they debuted in 1996, will be celebrated with the release of a new documentary next year, with the iconic pop band featured in a new Channel 4 film, titled Girl Powered: The Spice Girls.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Sporty goes Grime: Melanie C teams up with Nadia Rose for duet [Video]

Sporty goes Grime: Melanie C teams up with Nadia Rose for duet

Melanie C and Nadia Rose have recorded a song together for the Spice Girl's upcoming eighth solo album.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:57Published
Mel C reveals Spice Girls are nervous about releasing new music [Video]

Mel C reveals Spice Girls are nervous about releasing new music

Mel C has revealed that the Spice Girls are "nervous" about making new music.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham English fashion designer and singer

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Engaged [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Engaged

David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn will be walking down the aisle. Brooklyn Beckham asked Nicola Peltz to marry him, and she said yes. Beckham popped the question two weeks ago, but the happy couple announced the news on Saturday. According to CNN, 21-year-old Brooklyn and 25-year-old Peltz began dating at the end of 2019. No word yet on a date for the big day.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Victoria Beckham leads celebrations as son Brooklyn confirms engagement [Video]

Victoria Beckham leads celebrations as son Brooklyn confirms engagement

The 21-year-old photographer recently confirmed via social media that he had asked Peltz to marry him.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Victoria Beckham could 'not be happier' for son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement [Video]

Victoria Beckham could 'not be happier' for son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement

Victoria Beckham could "not be happier" for her son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Victoria Beckham descarta planos de turnê com Spice Girls [Video]

Victoria Beckham descarta planos de turnê com Spice Girls

A estilista não cogita participar das celebrações dos 25 anos do grupo

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Eva Longoria trinkt mit Victoria Beckham [Video]

Eva Longoria trinkt mit Victoria Beckham

Die beiden Diven machen es sich während des Lockdowns mit einem Wein beim Videotelefonat gemütlich.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's boozy Zoom chats in lockdown [Video]

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's boozy Zoom chats in lockdown

Eva Longoria has revealed she and best friend Victoria Beckham have been having boozy catch ups on Zoom.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published