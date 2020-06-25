Spice Girls reunite with Victoria Beckham for socially-distanced walk in the woods

Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Are Engaged



David and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn will be walking down the aisle. Brooklyn Beckham asked Nicola Peltz to marry him, and she said yes. Beckham popped the question two weeks ago, but the happy couple announced the news on Saturday. According to CNN, 21-year-old Brooklyn and 25-year-old Peltz began dating at the end of 2019. No word yet on a date for the big day.

