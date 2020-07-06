Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:50s - Published 8 minutes ago Rhea Chakraborty pens emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput Actress Rhea Chakraborty has shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions. 0

