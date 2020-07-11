Global  
 

Queen Elizabeth II: Eigene Gin-Marke
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s
Die Königin von England verkauft jetzt ihren eigenen Gin.

Die Kräuter dafür kommen aus dem eigenen Schlossgarten in London.

