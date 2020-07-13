No one is happy about this decision: CM Gehlot on removal of Sachin Pilot from deputy CM post

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 14 after meeting with the Governor reacted on the removal of Sachin Pilot from the deputy chief minister post and two other ministers from the cabinet said, "The attitude was similar to the saying 'aa bail mujhe maar' given the tweets and the statements of last few months.

I have been impartial to all MLAs.

No one is happy about the decisions and we tried to reach out but hobnobbing with BJP has taken place."